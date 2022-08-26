The group of ultra cyclists has been joined by farmers and members of the agriculture industry for their Agri Day today (Friday, August 26) to raise vital funds for charity.

Over 20 volunteers joined the group to cycle a 65km leg or the full 265km stage from Sandymount beach, Co. Dublin to its final destination today, Duncannon, Co. Wexford.

At 5:30p.m. today the group arrived in Kilmore Quay, and will take on the last section of its 1,100km cycle along the Ancient East tomorrow bound for Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Ambitious volunteers participating in today’s Agri Day as part of the sixth Ultra Cycle included Darragh O’Rourke from Auctus; Fintan Treacy and John Kealy from Glanbia; David Nolan from Alltech; and MSD Animal Health.

Day 3

Leaving at 07:30a.m. this morning, the group of cyclists enjoyed a sunny ride from Dublin to Britta’s Bay Beach, Co. Wicklow, and took a well-earned food stop at 10:00a.m.

Food was provided by Treanlaur Catering at all stops along the way today, the third day of the sixth Ultra Cycle led by the co-founder and owner of Efficient Farm Solutions; Lely Centre Mullingar; and Efficient Farm Systems, Alan Heaney. The group took off from Sandymount beach this morning. Image source: Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

The group reached Arklow just after 11:00a.m., before heading further to Blackwater, Co. Wexford and Rosslare, which the volunteers alongside the ultra cyclists reached just before 5:00p.m.

Main Ultra Cycle sponsors once again this year are Agriland Media, Lely and Efficient Farm Solutions.

To support the sixth Ultra Cycle, donations can be made here.

Some donations from the agri-industry were made today, including from Easyfix; XLVets Ireland; Zero Grazer; Lakeland Agri; Condon Engineering; and Glanbia Connect.

Video Day 2

The ultra cyclists ended their second intense day at Sanymount beach by around 8:40p.m. yesterday (Thursday, August 25), after passing Newry; Dundalk; Drogheda; and Skerries.

Click below to watch day 2 of the Ultra Cycle, as well as an interview with the CEO of Turn2Me, Fiona O’Malley. Along with the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice, the mental health charity will receive 100% of all donations.

In a quiet moment last evening, the Ultra Cycle group remembered Maurice Dore, who passed away in September last year. He had joined the five-day, 2,000km Lourdes to Knock Ultra Cycle in 2019.