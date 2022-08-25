After a very successful first day of the sixth Ultra Cycle, the group of ambitious cyclists is now heading for Dublin which is their next destination on their 1,100km Ancient East cycle.

Cycling along the coast from Derry, the ultra cyclists passed Port Steward; Ballycastle; Cushendun; and Belfast before ending their first day in Portaferry just after 9:00p.m. yesterday.

Click below to watch the cyclists tackling the first section of their journey, as well as agri-business owner Alan Heaney meeting the chief executive of Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation, Martina Jennings.

The group of volunteers alongside Heaney will reach Kinsale, Co. Cork on Saturday, August 27, after cycling along the whole east coastline.

Main sponsors of the Ultra Cycle once again this year are Agriland Media, Lely and Efficient Farm Solutions.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 26) the group’s “Agri Day” invites keen cyclists, particularly of the agri-industry, to cycle a 65km leg or the full 265km stage from Sandymount strand to Duncannon beach, Co. Waterford.

Advertisement

While taking on the challenge of the latest Ultra Cycle, the cyclists have already raised over €20,000 which will be entirely donated to mental health charity Turn2Me; the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice.

Day 2

After some last-minute preparations, a well-deserved sleep and continental breakfast, the group of ultra cyclists left Downpatrick at around 6:30a.m. this morning (Thursday, August 25).

Enjoying the beautiful weather and scenery, the cyclists left Ardglass behind after just 8:00a.m., flew through Newcastle shortly after, and took a coffee break in Annalong, Co. Down. Coffee break in Annlong, Co. Down. Image source: The Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

After being joined by three further ultra cyclists from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath yesterday, three further volunteers, Michael Callen; John Delaney; and Kieran O’Brien joined the group today.

The group passed Cranfield Bay at a nice pace in the sun and at 16.5°, and left beautiful, picture-perfect Carlingford before refueling in Bellurgan outside Dundalk at 1:00p.m. “Great to be joined on today’s last leg by Tipp man John Delaney.” Image source: The Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

Before heading further down south, the group took a well-earned food stop at Laytown Beach just after 7:00p.m., to maintain their great shape and tackle the next section bound for Dublin this evening.

To support the sixth Ultra Cycle, donations can be made here.