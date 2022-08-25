Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Deputy Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to extend the deadline for the spreading of chemical nitrogen this year.

Due to the long period of dry weather, farmers failed to get a second cut of silage saved before the end of the summer months, which now threatens fodder supplies on many farms, the deputy said.

Deputy Cahill has written to Minister McConalogue on the matter, and is now pushing his government colleagues to see an extension granted.

Speaking on the issue today (Thursday, August 25), the Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee highlighted that a similar policy was implemented in 2018:

“We saw an extension to the deadline for the spreading of chemical nitrogen during the 2018 fodder crisis, which had a major benefit in extending the grazing season and the amount of grass produced that year.

“The same extension should be applied now for 2022, due to the lack of growth we have unfortunately been experiencing this summer.”

Many farmers are facing significant struggles in relation to fodder on their farm, having failed to get a second cut due to the recently high temperatures and the lack of growth, he said.

Deputy Cahill added that some farmers are already digging into the first cut to make up for a shortage of grass.

“We need to take advantage of late grazing this year, and also allow for a second cut of silage on farms. This can be done by providing the extension for the spreading of chemical nitrogen, just as we were permitted in 2018,” according to the deputy.