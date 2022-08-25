An 11-month-old Jersey heifer calf was awarded supreme champion at the 19th Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show, held at Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

The Sunset Canyon Andreas-sired heifer Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET took the interbreed title after competing against her Holstein and Ayrshire counterparts to win the Blondin Sires-sponsored interbreed championship, and the Clandeboye Cup.

Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show

The stylish heifer, with one of the hottest pedigrees in Europe, was the winner of the Jersey championship and supreme interbreed award.

Exhibited by the Sizzler Syndicate, – Rory Timlin, Andrew Kennedy, David Simpson and Mark Henry.

The 11-month-old caught the eye of judge Sam Wake, Blydale Herd, North Hants, to secure a red rosette in the breed’s strongest class of the day.

Commenting on his supreme champion selection Sam Wake said: “This is a beautifully balanced and well-blended heifer, with a great frame and openness of rib. She simply oozes style and ring presence, and could compete on the world stage.”

Supreme Champion

Sired by Sunset Canyon Andreas, this much-admired heifer is bred from Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf VG87 2yr.

She was purchased by the Sizzler Syndicate in April last year, as a first-choice heifer at the Global Connections online auction conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, Carlisle.

Advertisement

Consigned by D and L Millar, Lockerbie, this heifer was one of the first daughters of Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf to sell at auction in Europe.

Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf is backed by eight generations of dams carrying the Bushlea prefix.

She is the only cow from outside North America to have been shown at World Dairy Expo (2018) – being exported from Australia to compete at the event.

Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET also recently took home the title of junior champion at UK Dairy Expo in March. Interbreed champion at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon, was the Jersey heifer Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET owned by the Sizzler Syndicate, David Simpson, Rory Timlin, Andrew Kennedy and Mark Henry. They were congratulated by John McLean, Blondin Sires, sponsor; Mark Logan who presented the Clandeboye Cup in memory of Lady Dufferin, and English judges David Hodgson and Sam Wake. Image source: Jane Steel

Breed awards

Jersey:

Champion: Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET, consigned by the Sizzler Syndicate;

Reserve Champion: Potterswalls Blackapple Starlight, consigned by the Fleming Family;

Honourable Mention: Potterswalls Jordan Martha, consigned by the Fleming Family.

Ayrshire:

Champion: Slatabogie Hector Alice, consigned by Alan and Leanne Paul;

Reserve Champion: Priestland Hail Sierra, consigned by the McLean Family;

Honourable Mention: Grove White Dewdrop 33, consigned by Thomas Gordon.

Holstein: