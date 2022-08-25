An Irish snack-food company has already achieved a government target to cut emissions by 35% – eight years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

In July, the government signed off on sectoral emissions ceilings which set maximum limits on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for each sector of the Irish economy to the end of the decade.

Dublin-based company, Manhattan Peanuts Ltd., which is best known for its popcorn, partnered with renewable energy firm UrbanVolt to install solar panels on the roofs of their units in Finglas in 2021.

By generating its own clean energy, Manhattan will save 152t of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is the equivalent to driving around the world 15 times.

The massive solar array at the facility has generated close to 80,000kWh of electricity since it started operating in February.

During the months of June and July, 60% of Manhattan’s total energy usage came from the solar panels.

Over the course of a calendar year, it is expected to average out that 40% of all energy usage will come from solar power.

Sophie O Neill, director Manhattan Peanuts Ltd. with Don O’Neill, managing director of Manhattan Peanuts Ltd.

Manhattan Peanuts Ltd. is a 100% wholly owned Irish company employing over 50 people at its Dublin factory.

The company manufactures and distributes a range of snack foods including popcorn, peanuts, pistachio nuts, cashew nuts and Manhattan Crisps.

The company was established in 1957 when Donal O’Neill pioneered the American method of popping corn here in Ireland.

Manhattan came to Finglas in 1977 and has grown steadily to the size it is today.

“I believe that it is our responsibility to leave the world in a better shape than we inherited it,” Don O’Neill, managing director of Manhattan Popcorn, said.

“I’m happy that we have taken the necessary steps and partnered with UrbanVolt to future-proof our business because this is not just the right thing to do for the environment; this is also the smart thing to do for the economy, and to protect ourselves against the high cost of fossil fuels,” he added.