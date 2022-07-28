The coalition government parties have today (Thursday, July 28) agreed on a 25% reduction in emissions from the agriculture sector in order to meet Ireland’s climate commitments, Agriland understands.

After lengthy discussion and negotiation in recent months and weeks, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party leaders landed on a consensual percentage target for agriculture today.

While the decision was not reached prior to the last meeting of Cabinet before the summer recess yesterday, it is understood that the Cabinet will be recalled for an incorporeal meeting to pass the emissions ceilings for all sectors.

The sectoral ceilings, which were originally due in June, form part of the carbon budgets outlined by government back in April as part of the Climate Action Plan.

Agreement on emissions reduction target

The three government parties had been locked in talks on the emissions reductions required of agriculture for the past few days, however it’s understood that the three parties found it difficult to reach common ground on an actual figure.

Sources told Agriland that Fianna Fáil was looking at a figure of 24% while the Green Party did not want to go lower than 26%.

Senior Fianna Fáil politicians, including agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue, were under pressure from rural constituents and backbenchers to push for a target at the lower end of the 22-30% ceiling which had been outlined for agriculture and some Fine Gael TDs had made it clear that they would not support a high target.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) had been consistently arguing for a maximum reduction target of 22%, claiming that farming enterprises would struggle or be wiped out with any further demands on farm families.

The association also argued that a reduction in Irish agri production would result in carbon leakage as other countries, with less monitoring of environmental standards, would pick up the slack.

However the Green Party had been adamant about requiring agriculture to set an emissions reduction target closer to 30%, given that the sector is responsible for more than one third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Ireland.

Many Green Party politicians, including party chair, Pauline O’Reilly had previously said that anything less than 30% would be unacceptable to grassroots greens and that the party would have to consider its position within the coalition if it conceded on a lower target.

It remains to be seen if the agreed figure of 25% will be palatable with all members of the Green Party or could it cause ructions within the government coalition.

Earlier this week, Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc said that the percentages are “almost irrelevant“, as Irish farmers do not yet fully have the solutions available to them to meet the targets.

The detail of what supports will be available to farmers to help them achieve the emissions reduction target will be outlined shortly.