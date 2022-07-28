The search is on for the young farmers of 2022, as applications and nominations for the annual FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards opened today (Thursday, July 28).

The long-standing, annual awards which are run in association with Macra, look to celebrate and raise the profile of young farmers in their communities by recognising their contributions.

There are multiple categories in the awards including Dairy, Drystock, Land Mobility, Farm Management and Other Enterprises, which includes horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage and equine.

Young farmers in these sectors have been invited to apply where they will compete to win the title in their category. The competition also includes two new awards this year for Best Emerging Young Farmer and the National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year Award.

The prize fund has increased substantially this year with cash, insurance and hotel vouchers up for grabs. The overall winner will receive €5,000 while each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1,000 each.

Sponsors FBD have also announced that they will be donating €250 to any Macra members who become a finalist in the awards. President of the young farmers’ association John Keane welcomed the opening of the competition:

“The FBD Young Farmer of The Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Irish agriculture and the young farmers driving progression.

“Young farmers across all enterprises will compete over the coming months to be crowned Young Farmer of The Year 2022, we look forward to journey ahead.”

Michael Berkery, chairman of the FBD Trust said they as sponsors are proud to support the awards that recognise how much young farmers contribute to farming in Ireland. He said:

“We encourage eligible young farmers to enter this competition which showcases the next generation of farming talent in Ireland.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, we wish all applicants every success in the competition,” he concluded.

Farmers can enter themselves or nominate a young farmer for one of the categories on the Macra website. The closing date for applications will be Monday, September 26.