EU Agri-food trade increased by 14% reaching a total value of €31.4 billion in April 2022 compared to last year, the European Commission has announced today (Thursday, July 28).

Exports of agricultural produce declined by 5.4% month-on-month, which is mainly due to reduced exports to Russia and China, accounting for a 26% and 11% drop respectively.

While falling slightly (-1.2%) from March 2022 levels, food imports reached a value of €13.5 billion. However, trade from January-April this year is significantly higher than in the same period last year.

Total exports and imports increased by 10% and 28% respectively due to high global prices during the four-month period in 2022, according to figures published in the commission’s latest monthly agri-food trade report.

Trade April 2022

Notable month-on-month increases were seen in exports to Ukraine, which rose by 93% compared to March, particularly due to strong growth in exports of pigmeat, poultry, and flour and flakes.

Exports to sub-Saharan Africa were also up significantly on March levels, including a rise in the volume of oilseeds (+83%); cereals (+27%); and cereal preparations (+14%).

Maize imports from Ukraine (-35%) and Serbia (-77%) fell dramatically year-on-year in March and April following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, imports from the US, Canada, Moldova and Brazil have partially compensated for this supply-chain disruption.

EU Commission forage maize crops, ban fertiliser

Monthly imports from the UK and China declined significantly in April this year. This is mainly due to lower quantities of spirits and liqueurs (-19%); confectionary and chocolate (-24%); and cereal preparations and milling products (-17%) from the UK.

Imports from China decreased in all categories, with the most notable drops affecting oilseed and protein crop volumes (-69%), and coffee, tea, cocoa and spices (-25%).

January-April period

Agri-food exports to the US, Japan and the UK (+20%) all increased in the first four months of the year, while exports to Russia, China and Ukraine declined. Exports to the UK were driven by higher volumes of butter (+69%); wheat (+25); and maize (+46%).

The value of exports to China fell by €2 billion compared to 2021, which is primarily due to a stark reduction in exports of pigmeat (-€1.9 billion). However, cereal preparations and wheat exports to China increased.

The overall export value of cereals was up by 26% in the first four months of 2022, as well as cereal preparations and milling products (+15%), and dairy products (+13%). Pigmeat and horticulture exports fell by 24% and 3% respectively.

Imports during the January-April period grew most from Brazil by almost €1.7 billion (+46%), due to strong growth in imports of soya beans and meals, and coffee, which had import values of €2.5 billion and €1.4 billion respectively.

Imports from the UK (+43%) and China (+65%) also increased during the four-month period, while imports from Australia have almost doubled reaching a value of €1.4 billion, primarily due to imports of rapeseed, and wool and silk.

