EU Agri-food trade increased by 14% reaching a total value of €31.4 billion in April 2022 compared to last year, the European Commission has announced today (Thursday, July 28).

Exports of agricultural produce declined by 5.4% month-on-month, which is mainly due to reduced exports to Russia and China, accounting for a 26% and 11% drop respectively.

While falling slightly (-1.2%) from March 2022 levels, food imports reached a value of €13.5 billion. However, trade from January-April this year is significantly higher than in the same period last year.

Total exports and imports increased by 10% and 28% respectively due to high global prices during the four-month period in 2022, according to figures published in the commission’s latest monthly agri-food trade report.

Trade April 2022

Notable month-on-month increases were seen in exports to Ukraine, which rose by 93% compared to March, particularly due to strong growth in exports of pigmeat, poultry, and flour and flakes.

Exports to sub-Saharan Africa were also up significantly on March levels, including a rise in the volume of oilseeds (+83%); cereals (+27%); and cereal preparations (+14%).

Maize imports from Ukraine (-35%) and Serbia (-77%) fell dramatically year-on-year in March and April following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, imports from the US, Canada, Moldova and Brazil have partially compensated for this supply-chain disruption.

Monthly imports from the UK and China declined significantly in April this year. This is mainly due to lower quantities of spirits and liqueurs (-19%); confectionary and chocolate (-24%); and cereal preparations and milling products (-17%) from the UK.

Imports from China decreased in all categories, with the most notable drops affecting oilseed and protein crop volumes (-69%), and coffee, tea, cocoa and spices (-25%).

January-April period

Agri-food exports to the US, Japan and the UK (+20%) all increased in the first four months of the year, while exports to Russia, China and Ukraine declined. Exports to the UK were driven by higher volumes of butter (+69%); wheat (+25); and maize (+46%).

The value of exports to China fell by €2 billion compared to 2021, which is primarily due to a stark reduction in exports of pigmeat (-€1.9 billion). However, cereal preparations and wheat exports to China increased.

The overall export value of cereals was up by 26% in the first four months of 2022, as well as cereal preparations and milling products (+15%), and dairy products (+13%). Pigmeat and horticulture exports fell by 24% and 3% respectively.

Imports during the January-April period grew most from Brazil by almost €1.7 billion (+46%), due to strong growth in imports of soya beans and meals, and coffee, which had import values of €2.5 billion and €1.4 billion respectively.

Imports from the UK (+43%) and China (+65%) also increased during the four-month period, while imports from Australia have almost doubled reaching a value of €1.4 billion, primarily due to imports of rapeseed, and wool and silk.