The value of fertiliser imports from Russia increased significantly in May this year, reaching €8.6 million compared to just one month prior when imports dropped to €67,000.

Due to imposed sanctions, fertiliser imports from Russia reached a low in April, dropping significantly from €27 million in March, according to recently published figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Total imports from Russia reached €21 million this May, compared to €50 million at the same time last year. In April 2022, imports from the country amounted to €7 million.

However, during the five-month period from January to May, imports so far this year reached €299 million, compared to €219 million in the first five months last year, CSO figures show.

Animal feed from Russia, excluding unmilled cereals, reached an import value of €7.7 million in May 2022, compared to €2.3 million during the same month last year.

Advertisement

Total trade figures

Imported goods increased by €4 billion (46%) reaching €12.8 billion in May this year compared to last year. This figure also represents a month-on-month increase from €11.3 billion in April and €11 billion in March 2022.

The EU accounted for €3.5 billion (27%) of total imports in May 2022, up €40 million from the 2021 figure. The UK (€2.4 billion), the US (€1.9 billion) and China (€1.6 billion) were the main non-EU sources of imports, accounting for 19%, 15% and 12% respectively. Image source: CSO

Total exports increased by almost €4.5 billion (33%) in May this year, reaching €18 billion compared to the same month in 2021. Exports of food and live animals increased by €285 million (28%) within one year, reaching €1.3 billion.

Agricultural produce accounted for €988 million (5%) of total exports in May this year, while industrial produce accounted for €16.8 billion (93%). Image source: CSO

The EU accounted for €6.3 billion (35%) of total exports in May this year, which represents an increase of €841 million (15%) on 2021 levels. The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for 30% of total exports.