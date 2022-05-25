Imports from Russia are up by €33 million within one year reaching a total value of €81 million in March 2022, compared to the same time last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total value of imports from the country is also up by €25 million within one month from February this year. However, compared to the beginning of the year, imports fell from €130 million in January 2022.

Fertiliser worth almost €27 million was imported from Russia in March this year, compared to just under €15 million in the same month last year.

Animal feed from the country, excluding unmilled cereals, was also in high demand in March 2022 with a total import value of over €11 million, compared to only €1.5 million in March last year.

Ireland imported almost €40 million worth of petroleum, petroleum products and related materials from Russia in the third month of this year.

In comparison, in February 2022, these imports were valued at €23 million, and at €13 million in March last year.

Imports of cereals and cereal preparations from Russia added up to €17,000 in March this year, compared to €29,000 in 2021.

Total trade figures

In total, Ireland imported goods worth €11 billion in March this year, representing an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year. This marks the highest monthly value for goods imports on record, the CSO said.

Irish exports, exclusively to Russia, stood at €72 million in the month of March this year, representing an increase of €19 million compared to the same time last year.

Agricultural produce accounted for €845 million, which equals 4%, of total exports in March this year compared to last year.