The highest number of 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications made by this year’s deadline came from Co. Cork.

Of the 128,360 applications received by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) by May 16, almost 10% or 12,813 came from the Rebel County.

This was followed by Co. Galway with 12,112 applications and Mayo with 11,366.

The overall number included 2,209 applications submitted using the temporary reference number facility so they cannot yet be assigned to a county/herd until processed.

The full county-by-county breakdown of BPS applications made by the original deadline is as follows:

CountyNumber of BPS applications
Carlow1,610
Cavan4,878
Clare6,102
Cork12,813
Donegal8,978
Dublin613
Galway12,112
Kerry7,850
Kildare2,089
Kilkenny3,298
Laois2,866
Leitrim3,454
Limerick5,125
Longford2,427
Louth1,512
Mayo11,366
Meath3,853
Monaghan4,205
Offaly2,959
Roscommon5,698
Sligo3,962
Tipperary6,820
Waterford2,392
Westmeath3,043
Wexford3,963
Wicklow2,163
No Herd Number2,209
Total128,360
Source: DAFM

Along with the 128,360 BPS/Greening applications made by the May 16 deadline, DAFM told Agriland that:

  • 120,995 farmers applied for Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC);
  • 33,207 applied for Transfer of Entitlements;
  • 6,334 applied for the Young Farmers Scheme (YFS);
  • 2,505 applied for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM);
  • 2,269 applied for National Reserve (NR);
  • 941 applied for the Protein Aid scheme.

The department will write to eligible farmers in June inviting them to apply for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein/Cereal Mix (50/50) Crop Scheme.

DAFM reminded farmers that amendments to 2022 BPS applications, including the addition of parcels/plots, may be made online up to May 31, 2022, without penalty.

Late amendments with additional parcels/plots or amended claimed areas will be accepted online up to and including June 10, 2022, but a penalty will apply.

Applicants may withdraw land, reduce the claimed area of a parcel or change use from eligible to ineligible, without penalty, at any time after May 31, 2022, provided that:

  • The department has not notified the applicant about any issues concerning their 2022 BPS application;
  • The applicant have not been notified of an on-the-spot inspection;
  • An on-the-spot inspection does not reveal any non-compliances for the parcel(s) concerned;
  • An applicant have not been either fully or partially paid under the BPS in respect of 2022.

For farmers who missed the May 16 deadline, there is a 25-calendar day period for the acceptance of late BPS applications and any necessary supporting documentation.

However, deductions to payments at a rate of 1% per day in respect of both BPS/Greening applies to late applications which are received during this period.

The department said that after this period has ended applications will not be accepted, except in cases of force majeure/exceptional circumstances.

