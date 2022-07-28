There is optimism that agreement on an emissions reduction target for the agriculture sector could be reached this week.

It comes as negotiations continue on the continuous issue between Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who have so far failed to reach consensus on a target.

As part of the carbon budgets in the Climate Action Plan, which were agreed in April, various sectoral targets had originally been due in June.

The emissions reduction target for the agriculture sector is due to be set somewhere between 22-30%.

It is understood that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue favours a target of 24%, while Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan wants 26%.

However, it now seems that a breakthrough on the debate could be possible as early as today.

While the decision was not reached prior to the last meeting of Cabinet before the summer recess yesterday (Wednesday, July 27) morning, it is understood that the Cabinet can be recalled to pass the emissions ceilings for all sectors.

Government officials last night were preparing the necessary documentation in the event that such a meeting would take place.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has been consistently arguing for a maximum reduction target of 22%, claiming that farming enterprises would struggle or be wiped out with any further demands on farm families.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said that a 22% target is hugely challenging for the agriculture sector.

However, it said that figure is “realistic and achievable” if the government puts in place appropriate supports.

The Green Party has been adamant about requiring agriculture to set an emissions reduction target closer to 30%, given that the sector is responsible for more than one third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Ireland.

Many Green Party politicians, including party chair, Pauline O’Reilly have previously said that anything less than 30% would be unacceptable to grassroots greens and that the party would have to consider its position within the coalition if it conceded on a lower target.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has urged all sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The Cork South West representative said there should not be any delays when it comes to climate action.

“We are running out of time and 2030 isn’t far away,” O’Sullivan said on Twitter. We shouldn’t be delaying anything when it comes to climate action. We should just get on with setting our targets now so sectors know exactly what emissions limits they have to work within. We are running of time and 2030 isn’t far away.— Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) July 27, 2022

His party colleague, and former minister for agriculture, Barry Cowen, has previously called for the discussions to be deferred until the autumn.