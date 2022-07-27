Fine Gael’s climate spokesperson has called on Sinn Féin to pick a side in the ongoing carbon emissions debate and has labelled their lack of clear climate plans “a disgrace”.

Deputy Alan Farrell said that Sinn Féin’s climate spokesperson Darren O’Rourke’s refusal to take a clear stance on the agricultural emissions targets “is not good enough”.

Deputy O’Rourke recently stated that Sinn Féin could not take a position on what emissions target for the industry should be set at without seeing a McKinsey report that was compiled for the government. However, other opposition parties have voiced favour for the upper limit of the targets.

In addition to this, O’Rourke said that if there was to be a general election, his party would not put forward a specific target to the public.

A statement which Farrell has described as ironic, given that the Sinn Féin TD once “claimed that the government’s Climate Action Plan in 2021 lacked leadership and was short on detail”.

“It is a disgrace that any political party, particularly a large opposition party, would not have a clear plan for tackling the biggest issue facing us as a nation and as a global community,” he added.

He also said that he believes the ambiguity around the opposition party’s plans puts the country at risk.

“Sitting on the fence is not a credible position. The party must take a side: in favour of carbon reductions on sectoral emissions, or join the ranks of climate deniers who have no place in our political system.”

Speaking about the threat that climate change now poses, Farrell outlined that no political party can afford to ignore the challenge anymore. Yet, he said, “there has been a pattern of Sinn Féin using climate issues in the Dáil when it suits them politically, and ignoring them when it does not”.

“Trying to be all things to all people apparently has its drawbacks,” he said.

Farrell concluded by calling for consistent action across all sectors and all government parties and said without it, the future of our environment and planet is it in danger.