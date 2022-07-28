The Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch held its premier show and sale at Blessington Mart on Monday (July 25) and Agriland was in attendance to take in the trade.

The sale didn’t reach the heights of last year’s sale, which was always going to be a tough task anyway considering the prices that were achieved at it.

However, taking the limelight at the sale on Monday was Co. Wicklow man Colin Watchorn’s ram lamb that sold for a top price on the day of €5,200.

His ram lamb, lot 86 BEECHBRROK AXEL, a January 2022-born lamb sired by LIMESTONE GOLD RUSH and dam Errigal, caught many bidders’ attention before the hammer dropped at the final price of €5,200. Lot 86, a ram lamb from Colin Watchorn sells for €5,200 at Blessington. pic.twitter.com/MsDL97NhiE— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) July 25, 2022

Prior to the sale was the show, which was judged by Mr John Gibb of the Cairnton flock, kicked off early that morning, where Colin’s top-priced ram lamb came in second place in the novice ram class.

Colin also had more success at the show, with lot 87 BEECHBROOK ANDY coming first in the recorded class and his ewe lamb, lot 42 BEECHBROOK (pictured below), coming first in the ewe lamb class and being awarded female champion.