Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed while he was cutting trees in Co. Westmeath yesterday (Wednesday, August 24).

It is understood that the man, who was in his 50s, was struck by a tree while working in a field in the Gaybrook area of Mullingar around midday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the location, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána confirmed that they are “investigating a fatal workplace accident that occurred in Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath yesterday”.

“A man aged in his 50s was fatally injured at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified,” a garda spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also investigating after a man was killed in an accident on farmland in Co. Offaly in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private land in the Tinamuck area of Clara.

A garda spokesperson told Agriland that the man was found dead shortly before 5:00a.m.

The scene of the accident was preserved for a technical examination by investigating gardaí.

The Health and Safety (HSA) has also been notified of the fatal accident.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5:00p.m yesterday and 5:00a.m this morning to contact them.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.