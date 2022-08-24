Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in an accident on farmland in Co. Offaly in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 24).

The man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private land in the Tinamuck area of Clara.

Gardaí said that the man was found dead shortly before 5:00a.m.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified of the fatal accident.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5:00p.m yesterday and 5:00a.m this morning to contact them.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Kildare are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died following a collision with an articulated tractor unit.

The incident happened at around 8:15a.m on Saturday (August 20) on the Millicent Road in Clane.

Gardaí said that the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The road was closed for a time to allow garda forensic collision investigators to complete a technical examination of the scene; it was later reopened.