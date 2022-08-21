Gardaí in Co. Kildare are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died following a collision with an articulated tractor unit.

The incident happened yesterday morning (Saturday, August 20) at around 8:15a.m on the Millicent Road in Clane.

Gardaí said that the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The road was closed for a time to allow garda forensic collision investigators to complete a technical examination of the scene; it was later reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8:00a.m and 8.30am yesterday and may have dash cam footage are being asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a community in Co. Roscommon has been left in shock following the death of an toddler in a road collision on Friday morning (August 19).

The incident happened near Ballinagare shortly after 9:00a.m when a jeep collided with the 21-month-old boy.

The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí said that no other injuries were reported. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

It is understood that the family, who are from the UK, had been on holiday in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the tragic incident to contact them at Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.