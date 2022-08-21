The Gaelic Woodland Project, a registered skill-sharing-based charity which aims to create a commemorative woodland in Meath dedicated to the Irish diaspora, has come up with what it says is an innovative solution to a lesser known environmental crisis.

“Cherry laurel is an invasive species that, along with rhododendron, is the greatest threat to our remaining native woodlands,” said Eoghan Connaughton, founder and volunteer with the Gaelic Woodland Project.

“Currently, isolate removal efforts involve contractors and machinery; the laurel is chipped and left on the forest floor.

“We’ve been organising meitheals – volunteer working groups – to remove the laurel infestation from Killyon Manor by hand. Our efforts have been very effective,” he said.

“This pervasive shrub is ubiquitous, leading many to believe that this is no way of removing this threat from our forests. However, we’re demonstrating that it’s possible for the community to clean their own native woodland using gardening tools.”

Eoghan Connaughton

This softwood, Eoghan said, has a high caloriphic content, which means it burns very hot. “We’re stacking the logs for drying; this will take six months. These logs will be donated as a new biofuel in the late winter,” he explained.

“This invasive species could be utilised as a temporary alternative to peat. Harvesting will improve resilience in our native woodlands and increase biodiversity. We would like people to know this potential.”

The Gaelic Woodland Project submitted its proposal to the Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity and is due to speak with the assembly in November. “For now, we want to raise awareness of our efforts and empower other communities to get involved.”

The charity is purchasing land now and planting in preparation for the 200-year anniversary of the Great Hunger in in 2045.