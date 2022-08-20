Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots has launched a new campaign to combat puppy smuggling.

It is part of the wider ‘Paws for Thought’ campaign which aims to disrupt the trafficking of low welfare pups through Northern Ireland’s ports.

The multi-agency group behind the campaign includes the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA); Belfast City Council; Mid and East Antrim Council; Belfast Harbour Police; Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI); Stena Line; P&O; and HM Revenue and Customs.

“Money is the only motivation and no thought is given to the welfare of the puppies,” the group stated.

Promotional posters will be placed at ferry terminals in Belfast and Larne to show the grim realities of puppy smuggling and encourage people to report any signs of suspicious activity related to this trade.

This will be supported by a targeted social media campaign.

Members of the public are also being asked to be vigilant when using ferry ports and to contact the appropriate authority if they have any information which would help stop the illegal movement of dogs. Minister Edwin Poots is pictured with Sandrine Gunst, divisional veterinary officer DAERA; Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly; Graeme Mutter, HMRC; Inspector Ashley Wright, Belfast Harbour Police; and Ann Healy, DAERA Veterinary Portal Team

Speaking at the launch at the Stena Line Terminal at Belfast Harbour, Minister Poots said:

“Puppy smugglers and traffickers transport puppies in poor conditions to sell them at an inflated price in Great Britain.

“Innocent animal lovers are often duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder. My department and partner agencies are leading the battle to stamp out this abhorrent trade.

“The recent seizure of over 60 animals, including puppies and a cat, by the PSNI at Belfast Harbour was a significant step in targeting those involved. But we need the public’s help to crack down on these highly organised crime gangs,” Poots added.

DAERA enforcement staff work with the other statutory agencies, Belfast Harbour and Larne Port Teams, to conduct routine and targeted inspections, by tracking movements and using information received.