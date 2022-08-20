Despite a strong trade for store lambs being seen at Roscommon Mart during the week, there would be more of a demand if grass wasn’t as tight.

This is what the mart’s manager, Maura Quigley, told Agriland, citing the dry weather as a reason why there are tightened grass supplies on farms.

Speaking to Agriland after the mart’s weekly sale of sheep, Maura said: “We had a strong entry of over 1,000 lambs on Wednesday (August 17), with all but 39 lambs being sold.

“The finished lamb trade was steady on the week before. Many of those fleshed lambs sold from €140-144/head.

“The store lamb trade was very strong with plenty of demand from farmers. Some of them said to me that if grass wasn’t as tight, that they would be even more active for stores.

“The warm weather has burnt up some farms lately and has held farmers back from buying, but despite that, a really good trade was seen for stores and also for ewe lambs, with some great prices achieved on Wednesday.

“The cull ewe trade has eased back in the last number of weeks but still prices managed to reach €200 for a 92kg ewe,” she added.

“Our breeding sales kicked off two weeks, with our first sale seeing a large entry of hoggets and ewes. However, last weekend’s sale was smaller, but prices were still good, with hogget ewes making up to €272/head and ewes making up to €225/head.”