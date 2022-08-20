What the selling agent describes as a ‘rare opportunity’ to buy land in the Killenaule/Moyglass area of Co. Tipperary is being provided with the private treaty sale of circa 55ac there.

“The land at Knockanglass, Killenaule, is an excellent piece of ground, in grass throughout. It has been rented and the family have decided they now would like to sell the property,” said Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Mart.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a great piece of land suitable for a number of farming enterprises, in a very sought-after area,” she said.

“With a nice elevation and spectacular views of the Tipperary countryside, the Killenaule property is sure to garner lots of interest from different areas of farming as well as investors. Much interest has already come from the farming fraternity.”

The property has approximately 500m in road frontage and is located just over 1km from the village of Moyglass, approximately 8km from Fethard and around 13km from the town of Cashel, the agent explained.

Criminal activity

The area is steeped in unique history, the agent explained. To begin with, it is the birthplace of a famous criminal.

“Moyglass was the birthplace of John ‘Red’ Kelly, father of the famous Ned Kelly,” said Alison.

“John ‘Red’ Kelly was baptised in Moyglass church in the parish of Killenaule on February 20, 1820. On December 4, 1840, John ‘Red’ Kelly stole two pigs in Ballysheehan and went on to sell them at the market in Cahir.

“On January 7, 1841 John ‘Red’ Kelly was found guilty at Cashel Court and sentenced to seven years in jail. He was kept in jail until July 31, 1841, and then placed on the convict ship ‘The Prince Regent’ for Van Dieman’s Land, now known as Tasmania.

“John ‘Red’ Kelly’s third child, Ned Kelly, was born in Australia and became a bushranger, outlaw and convicted police murderer. He was sentenced to death by hanging on November 11, 1880, at old Melbourne Gaol.

“To many, Ned Kelly is a hero in Australia for his loyalty, independence and fairness. Ned Kelly’s first official approval came in 1980 when an Australian postage stamp was issued to mark the centenary of his death,” said Alison.

“In close proximity to the lands at Knockanglass is Slievenamon mountain, also known as ‘mountain of the women’, where it is said the legendary warrior Fionn MacCumhaill chose his bride from the fastest of the women to reach the peak,” Alison added.

The property is serviced with mains water, has good hedgerows and is in well laid out fields. There is also a crush and hold on the property.

“Knockanglass, Killenaule is a great piece of land in one block with very good access,” said the agent.

“The lands are guided in the region of €14,000/ac which is slightly on the conservative side of what land makes in this area. We expect the property to make its guide comfortably.”

Viewing is strictly by appointment only, which can be organised via Cashel Mart.