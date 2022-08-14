A 32ac field at Mellenfontstown, Bartlemy, Co. Cork – part of a 59ac non-residential holding that is new to market – was used as an airstrip in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“The field was used as an airstrip by Tom and Martin Scanlan, uncles of the current owner, and was popular with aviation enthusiasts from around the southeast,” explained selling agent Michael O’Donovan from Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

“The sheds on the property were used for storing light aircraft.”

Cool facts aside, this is also an “attractive non-residential holding” said the agent.

“[It comprises] approximately 59ac, situated approximately 6km from the village of Rathcormac and 18km from Midleton town centre,” he said.

“The land is all in one block and laid out in seven easily worked fields. These are excellent quality lands suitable for any type of farming enterprise.

“The lands are presently under a mixture of spring barley (32ac, one field) and the remainder (27ac, six fields) under grassland. Spring barley was harvested on the farm by a local contractor during the week.

“There are two round roof barns on site which were used for storing machinery and light aircraft. They are of a steel frame with galvanised sheeting and extend to approx. 1500ft2 each,” Michael said.

“While there is no power presently on site, it is power ready and adjacent with only a connection necessary. There is also a deep well on site although not currently in operation.”

The property, the selling agent said, enjoys an attractive setting with mature trees and character.

“It has a south-facing aspect and is well located. It is bounded on one side by a stream,” he said.

The Bartlemy farm is located approximately 7k from the M8 interchange, 13km from Fermoy and 25 km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork city. Rathcormac is a small town in north Co Cork, previously situated on the main Cork to Dublin road.

“Located in the Blackwater valley region, Rathcormac has good agriculture due to vast fields and good soil conditions. Sunnyside Fruit Farm is located just outside Rathcormac,” said the selling agent.

“There will be a mix of local interest and interest for investment purposes, I expect,” he continued.

“Locally there has been strong demand over the past number of years. It would be a nice outside block for a dairy farmer also for heifers and maybe silage if required. It’s a nice size in that it is affordable.

“Land historically has been a steady and safe investment over the years and this block might meet many purchasers’ budgets.”

The guide price for the Bartlemy land is €600,000.