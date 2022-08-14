‘Have a different kind of day on the bog’ learning about restoration is the call from national Heritage Week this year, which takes place from August 13-21.

The main theme this year is sustainability and biodiversity. A glance at the Heritage Week website will reveal that there are many bog events planned across the country.

Communities are bringing people onto their local bogs to explore the country’s cultural and natural heritage, biodiversity, and archaeology, and to facilitate learning about the conservation and restoration of the bogs.

Shanakyle bog

One such example is taking place on Shanakyle bog, Co. Clare. Shanakyle bog restoration project, in partnership with Connecting Communities with Peatlands, is hosting a bog walk and talk on Saturday, August 20, from 12:00p.m-2:00p.m.

Shanakyle bog is located near Parteen, Co. Clare. It covers approximately 70ac, of which 30ac were subject to restoration and rewetting work by the Shanakyle bog restoration project. The habitat restoration and enhancement European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project began in June 2021.

The bog was managed for domestic turf cutting in the past, with peat extraction peaking during the 1940s. Turf cutting has not been practiced in over 40 years on the bog and some sections of the bog regenerated to form active raised-bog on cutover characterised by Sphagnum lawns – which give rise to a spectacular display of colours.

The bog walk and talk will give local people and those who live near a raised bog like Shanakyle bog a chance for learning about bog restoration, habitat and biodiversity enhancement, and to ask questions.

Aoife Kirk, project coordinator of Connecting Communities with Peatlands, said the event provides a fantastic opportunity for people living near raised bogs that have been harvested or are in poor condition to see how a bog is restored.

“Restored bogs can improve water quality and biodiversity which in turn supports agriculture and livelihoods, helping to create sustainable communities. They are an important part of our natural and cultural heritage,” she said.

“We are excited to celebrate this heritage with the Shanakyle bog project.”

Cloonlarge bog

In Co. Roscommon, Kilteevan Tidy Towns, also partnering with Connecting Communities with Peatlands and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is hosting a bog walk and moth identification event on Cloonlarge bog on Saturday, August 20 from 11:45a.m-2:30p.m.

For the past five years, Kilteevan Tidy Towns, with the support of bog owners, landowners, stakeholders, and the local community, developed the Cloonlarge loop walking/cycling trails.

The group reopened former bog roads and integrated them into the existing road infrastructure and developed 5km/7km or 10km walks around Kilteevan bogs.

“Kilteevan Tidy Towns’ actions to engage the community with their bog is a great example of community-led initiatives to develop a recreational facility in the area while promoting the importance of the bog for biodiversity and the environment,” Aoife said.

“On the bog walk you will meet members of Kilteevan Tidy Towns who have worked to complete numerous projects, installations, and publications and learn about how they achieved it.

“You will also meet the conservation rangers to learn about the restoration works on the bog, and delve into the world of moths with the opening of a moth trap and identifying these misunderstood creatures.”

Places are limited for the events and registration is necessary.

Connecting Communities with Peatlands is a project funded by the National Just Transition Fund, led by Irish Rural Link and the Community Wetlands Forum.