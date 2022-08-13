Food sustainability will be at the heart of this year’s Waterford Harvest Festival, which will showcase the city’s rich food heritage and celebrate its diverse eateries and producers, event organiser Grow it Yourself (GIY) has said.

Visitors will have the opportunity to hear from local food producers and chefs, who will be sharing their best recipes and food tips on the kitchen stage sponsored by Waterford’s Local Enterprise Office.

The festival, which will include food talks, a market and much more, will take place at venues and across the city’s outdoor spaces from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

A vast market including unique traders with plenty of fresh offerings will span from John Robert’s Square into Arundel Square onto Michael Street, travel up Patrick’s Street and down to Barronstrand Street.

“Food sustainability is central to our festival this year; we aim to deliver a fully carbon-neutral Waterford Harvest Festival by 2024,” said GIY founder Michael Kelly.

“This [local food festival] celebrates our Huguenot-founded Waterford Blaa and so much more, with producers and chefs from all over the world having made Waterford their home – our food scene is rich in diversity.”

Six-year-old Blaa bakers, twin sisters Sophie and Chloe Drea. Image source: Patrick Browne

It is believed that Waterford Blaa bread rolls were first baked by the French Huguenots when they settled in Ireland in the late 17th century.

The rolls have been given special protected geographical indication (PGI) status by the EU in 2013, which makes it illegal to use the name Blaa to describe any other bakeware.

Advertisement

Food sustainability talks

A series of educational, engaging and entertaining food sustainability talks under the motto ‘Food Done Right’ will be part of the event, which is supported by Waterford Council.

Daily talks will be underpinned by the idea of regeneration – the role food can play in restoring nature and community. Speakers participating in debates will include food writers; chefs; activists; journalists; and business people, according to GIY.

Panelists of different viewpoints will speak on topics including global shocks and local impact; plant versus meat; pollination and biodiversity; growing with kids; and zero-waste kitchens.

In a dedicated junior ‘GIYer’s’ area, families will get the chance to learn how to grow food through the seasons with the co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac family food guide, Muireann Ní Chíobháin.

Planned activities for the festival’s junior visitors will also include seed sowing; bug bingo; an art area; and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm in Co. Kilkenny which will be in the vicinity.

Further events

This year’s Waterford Harvest Festival will also be the host of the World Honey Championships, where visitors can meet the best producers and learn the process of making honey.

In collaboration with the Waterford Migrant Forum, Wyse park will offer a multicultural experience including dance, music and dishes celebrating Waterford’s ever-diversifying community.

Other special events on offer will include a restaurants trail and live music programmed by Trevor Darmody of the Waterford Academy of Music and Arts (WAMA). Visitors will also have the chance to win a free plant and seeds with GIY, according to the festival organisers.