Last week’s sheep kill (week ending August 6) was significantly changed on the previous week, with throughput falling over 6,500 head.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 50,514 sheep were processed last week, which is a decrease of 6,543 head from the week before.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a decreased last week of 888 head, totalling 7,728 head.

The number of hoggets processed tallied 356, while spring lamb supplies totalled 42,429 head which was back 5,638 on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending August 6):

Hoggets: 356 head (-17 or -4.55%);

Ewes and rams: 7,728 head (-888 or -10.30%);

Spring lambs: 42,429 head (-5,638 or -11.72%);

Total: 50,514 head (-6,543 or -11.46%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,651,448 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 893,925 have been hoggets, 573,134 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (184,283) and a small portion of light lambs (106 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 126,223 head; 198,111 more hoggets have been processed, while 1,089 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by nearly 71,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending August 6):