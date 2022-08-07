Last week’s sheep kill (week ending July 30) was higher than the week before, exceeding 57,000 head in the week.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 57,057 sheep were processed last week, an increase of 522 head from the week before.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed an increase last week of 659 head, totalling 8,616 head.

However, the number of hoggets processed tallied 373, down 70 head on the previous week, and spring lamb supplies, at 48,067 head, were were down marginally on the previous week too.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending July 30):

Hoggets: 373 head (-70 or -15.80%);

Ewes and rams: 8,616 head (+659 or +8.28%);

Spring lambs: 48,067 head (-61 or -0.12%);

Total: 57,057 head (+522 or +0.92%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,600,824 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 893,569 have been hoggets, 530,705 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (176,445) and a small portion of light lambs (105 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up over 125,746 head; 198,264 more hoggets have been processed, while 1,097 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 71,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending July 30):