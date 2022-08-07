Four further ships have left Ukraine this morning (Sunday, August 7) carrying over 160,000t of agricultural produce, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Grain exports resumed after a deal was signed in July following months of intensive talks brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey.

Ukraine had been unable to export grain by cargo ship since February 24, due to a blockade in the Black Sea by Russian forces.

The first ship travelling along the grain corridor agreed with the UN and Turkey will not arrive at the port of Tripoli as planned today, the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon confirmed.

Carrying 26,000t of corn under a Sierra Leone flag, the Razoni left the port of Odesa on Monday (August 1) before it arrived in Turkey where it passed inspection.

Vessels leaving Ukraine this morning included the Mustafa Necati transporting 6,000t of sunflower oil to Italy, and the Star Helena which is loaded with 45,000t of meal bound for China. The second caravan of 🛳s have sailed from Ukrainian ports. 4 bulk carriers MUSTAFA NECATI, STAR HELENA, GLORY & RIVA WIND have almost 170,000 tons of agricultural products on board. pic.twitter.com/foPeXMQFzA— Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) August 7, 2022

Other ships leaving the country today were the Glory carrying 66,000t of corn due to arrive in Istanbul, and the Riva Wind with a cargo of 44,000t of corn bound for Iskenderun, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

Advertisement

A vessel arrived in Ukraine for loading yesterday evening (Saturday, August 6) for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Fulmar S entered Chornomorsk under the flag of Barbados, Minister Kubrakov said.

He added that “the next step is to ensure the ability of Ukrainian ports to handle more than 100 vessels per month”.

Movements of commercial vessels to and from Ukrainian ports are monitored through the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) for the Black Sea Grain Initiative by the UN.

Four vessels already transporting grain from Ukraine include the Navi Star with a cargo of 33,000t, which left Odesa under the Panama flag on Friday (August 5) bound for Ireland.