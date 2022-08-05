A shipment of grain from Ukraine is due to arrive in Ireland within the next fortnight, having successfully passed its inspection in Turkey.

It follows the recently brokered agreement by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey to facilitate the export of grain and other agricultural goods from select ports in Black Sea Ukraine.

According to grain and feed company R&H Hall, the Navi Star departed from the port of Odessa destined for Ireland where the company will receive its 33,000t of cargo in Foynes and Dublin Ports on its arrival.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, until an agreement was secured, no ship was permitted to depart Black Sea ports since February 24, the day the war commenced.

A statement from R&H Hall states: “The recommencement of sailings from the Black Sea of vessels such as the Navi Star is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in what remains a volatile situation.

Advertisement

“We look forward to the Navi Star arriving at port in approximately two weeks.”

Grain company R&H Hall

R&H Hall is a well-known grain and feed company with over 180 years experience within Ireland’s farming and food industry, having being founded in Cork in 1839.

Jointly owned by W and R Barnett and Origin Enterprises Plc., R&H Hall claims it brings together the strength and stability of its parents, providing the benefits of ongoing investment, market-leading expertise and an unrivalled international supplier network, to Ireland’s agri-food sector.

R&H Hall boasts significant investment in port facilities nationwide, coupled with extensive national and international networks and the company said that it has a dedicated trading team, with strong expertise in agricultural commodities and long-term relationships.

With close to 50 employees, R&H Hall is headquartered in Dublin at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).