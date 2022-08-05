A major ‘Teagasc Open Day’ is planned for Tuesday, August 30 at the Teagasc Environment Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The open day will demonstrate technologies and practices that can be adopted on farms to help maintain farm productivity and profitability, while increasing overall environmental sustainability.

Those who attend will be informed of the latest practices and tools researched and tested to help farmers improve their farming business and to support them in meeting the environmental challenges faced by the sector.

Open Day in Wexford

Practical management of the liquid milk herd and the calf-to-beef herd at the research centre will be outlined and displayed during the open day.

Announcing details of the open day, Dr. Karl Richards, head of the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land-Use Department said:

“Farming is facing challenges to maintain and improve its sustainability in terms of reducing emissions, improving water quality, maintaining soil health and improving biodiversity.

“The current Teagasc research to address these issues will be highlighted at this major open day.”

Dr. David Wall, enterprise leader at Teagasc Johnstown Castle added: “There is an exciting suite of technologies ready and available for implementation today by farmers, while the technologies for tomorrow are in the research pipeline.

“I would urge all farmers to attend the upcoming open day to see what steps they can take now to improve their businesses and to inform themselves of what technologies could emerge for the future.”

Exhibits

Some of the exhibits at the open day at Johnstown Castle include:

Grass clover and multi-species swards

New information for successful management of grass clover and multi-species swards under winter and spring-calving dairy and dairy calf-to-beef systems will be available.

Fertiliser and slurry technologies

Get the latest information on fertiliser and slurry technologies for increasing nutrient efficiency and grass growth, reducing gaseous emissions, enhancing carbon sequestration and soil health.

Biodiversity and water quality

Practices to enhance on-farm biodiversity, including hedgerow management will be demonstrated. Find out what your hedges are doing for climate change by storing carbon.

Practical steps will be shown to reduce losses of valuable nutrients from the soil and Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisors will be on hand to discuss practical methods to protect water quality on farm.

Dairy and dairy-beef systems

Dairy cow nutrition for winter milk production will be discussed. Benchmarks for measuring the efficiency, and the economic and environmental performance, of dairy and dairy-beef production systems will be presented.

Teagasc advisory and education

Teagasc advisory services will be on hand to discuss how the new agri-environmental scheme, organic farming scheme, or forestry scheme may fit to support your farm business.

The next generation of farmers can also find out what education and training opportunities are on offer.