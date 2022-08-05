The weekend will see dry, settled and warm conditions, with high pressure set to predominate into next week as well.

This morning (Friday, August 5) will start with sunny spells and a few showers, heaviest in Ulster. The showers should die away through the afternoon leaving long spells of sunshine, hazier though in the southwest.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 19°, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate northwest breezes.

There will be good clear spells early tonight, but it will become cloudier, especially in Ulster and Connacht, with patchy light rain or drizzle developing by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 10°, with some pockets of mist and fog developing as winds fall light and variable.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, August 6) will be dry and sunny in much of the south and east, but Connacht and Ulster will see cloudier conditions, with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times.

This will spread to all parts for a time by early afternoon but it will become drier again by evening with some hazy sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 21° generally, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate westerly winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, but it will be cloudier with patchy drizzle at times near northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 14°, with a few mist and fog patches developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.

It is set to be dry with sunny spells on Sunday morning (August 7) but patchy cloud and a few light showers will develop through the middle of the day before a return to sunny spells by evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be 17° to 21° in light westerly or variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with mostly clear skies and some mist and fog developing as light variable breezes fall calm at times. Lowest temperatures should be 9° to 14°.

After a fairly bright start on Monday (August 8), especially in the south and east, cloud will increase from the northwest with the chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing, mostly over the northern half of the country.

The best chance of the hazy sunny spells persisting will be in Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 23° in light west to southwest breezes.

Monday night is set to be mostly dry with some clear spells, with some mist and fog developing locally under near calm conditions, and lowest temperatures of 10° to 14°.