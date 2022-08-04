The government seems to be overlooking its own legal obligations when it comes to the recently announced sectoral emissions reduction targets, according to An Taisce.

Natural environment officer with An Taisce, Dr. Elaine McGoff said that by agreeing to the sectoral ceilings as announced last week, the government is potentially signing up to something which is not aligned with the Climate Act.

While the sectoral targets are envisaged to provide a 51% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions (GHGs) by 2030, the set targets only add up to a reduction of 43%, according to calculations by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

Agriculture must cut its emissions by 25%, while the reduction targets for the electricity; transport; buildings (commercial and public; and residential); and industry sectors are set at 75%; 50%; 45%; 40%; and 35% respectively.

“It seems like they’re making it up as they go along, but this whole process has to be aligned to the legal requirements of the Climate Act – you can’t simply fudge it. This is a truly chaotic way to budget for the future.

“These are more than political failures, or failures of leadership; there is a real possibility that the government’s announcement is a legal failure as well, which may not stand up to scrutiny,” according to An Taisce.

Carbon budgets

Under Ireland’s Climate Act, carbon budgets must determine the maximum amount of GHGs that may be emitted in different sectors of the economy during a five-year budget period.

The first two carbon budgets, from 2021-2025 and 2026-2030, should provide for a reduction of 51% in the total amount of GHGs by the end of decade, based on 2018 emissions figures.

An Taisce said the government introduces significant uncertainty around how the carbon budgets will be delivered, and when.

The government relies on technological solutions to address the 8% gap later on this decade, and, An Taisce said, there is no mention of the reductions needed in the 2021-2025 budgetary period.

The Climate Act was supported by all three government parties, and it is vital that the sectoral budgets will be fully aligned with what is legally required, according to An Taisce.