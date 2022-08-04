The world’s largest organic food trade fair, BIOFACH, took place in Nuremburg, Germany, last week, with Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett leading the Irish delegation.

The minister’s visit was part of an organics-focussed trade mission to Germany, in which she met with members of the German government and retailers.

The percentage of food produced organically in Ireland lags behind production in the EU generally, especially compared to Germany, where organic food occupies an impressive amount of space on the supermarket shelves.

For that reason, the German market is seen as holding major potential for Irish organics, particularly with organic production set to increase here in line with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the European Green Deal.

Speaking to Agriland at BIOFACH, Minister Hackett said: “We’re now really making a great effort as a state to be filling this market. Certainly in Germany and maybe beyond.

“Now more than ever the focus is quite on wider agricultural sustainability and organic farming has as massive role there,” she added.

“The organic market across Europe, particularly Germany, is so much more mature. They’re a decade, at least, ahead of us. We are playing catch up to a certain extent.”

Despite that, the minister noted that German retailers she had engaged with were not only aware of Irish organic produce, but would also be keen to get their hands on more of it, particularly beef.

“The fact that this mature market exists now is to our benefit, and even from speaking to some of the retailers [here], certainly there is a demand for our beef. In one particular outlet, they will take everything we have. Whatever we can produce they will have it,” she outlined.

In general where organic food is produced, the fruit and vegetable sector has always tended to go organic sooner and in greater numbers than meat or dairy. However, that trend may be changing, presenting opportunities for Irish organic livestock and dairy farmers.

Perhaps surprisingly, organic cheddar cheese was also cited as a Irish product that at least some German retailers would be interested in.

“We produce such a small amount compared to what the demand is here. I think there is scope there. There has been a little bit of stagnation in the German market, but all signs are that that will be temporary blip.”

Minister Hackett explained that the German consumers are “conscientious buyers who are aware of the footprint of the food they eat”.