ARCZero, a farmer-led European Innovation Project co-funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced it will hold a farm walk on Thursday, September 1, 2022 on the Harbison’s family farm near Coleraine, Co. Derry.

ARCZero, led by Prof. John Gilliland of Devenish, is made up of seven innovative farmers from across Northern Ireland together with academic and industry partners including Devenish, Queen’s University, AgriSearch and Birnie Consultancy.

The group has been investigating practical ways to measure, manage and reduce carbon in ruminant farming.

ARCZero has created a baseline of both emissions and carbon stocks and is now looking at how these farms can further reduce their emissions while increasing their carbon stocks in a manner which will accelerate their journey towards net zero.

Advertisement

Hosted by Hugh Harbison, this will be the latest in a series of farm walks which have been held over the summer.

Hugh, who will share his journey so far, runs a 180 cow dairy farm in partnership with his father Thompson at Aghadowey near Coleraine.

Speakers will include experts from Queen’s University, AFBI and CAFRE.

Farm walks will leave at 10:30a.m, 11:00a.m, 1:30p.m and 2:00.pm. Each tour will last around two hours.

Everyone is welcome to attend the walk, but pre-registration is required and can be done via the ARCZero website.