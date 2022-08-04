A tractor driver was brought to a halt in Co. Laois in recent days as Gardaí discovered that all four tyres on his dump trailer were well below the minimum legal tread depth.

In a statement, Gardaí from the Laois Offaly division said:

“Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting checkpoints with inspectors from the RSA in Borris in Ossory stopped a tractor and trailer with four completely worn tyres.

“Fixed Charge Notices issued and vehicle grounded until defects rectified.”

Tractor drivers are required to have their tyres in roadworthy conditions at all times, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Farmers caught with defective or worn tyres on their tractor could face an €80 fine and two penalty points.

If the case is brought to court, farmers could face the possibility of receiving four penalty points.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating the theft of a quantity of diesel from machinery parked in a railway yard in Kilsheelan on the Tipperary-Waterford border.

In a statement on Facebook, An Garda Síochána Tipperary said:

“Gardaí in Kilsheelan are investigating theft of diesel from machinery parked overnight at the railway yard in Kilsheelan on the evening of August 2 into the morning of August 3, 2022.

“Any persons who may have noticed anything suspicious in Kilsheelan village on the night in question or have any information are asked to contact Gardai in Kilsheelan/Clonmel Garda Station at 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-66111.

“Gardaí would like to remind persons, where possible, to securely store all heavy goods vehicles containing large quantities of diesel when parked overnight.”