Teagasc’s farm-safety mascot, Jessy the sheepdog, has rounded up the four lucky and deserved winners of a recent farm-safety art project that ran during Farm Safety Week.

The aim of the competition was to raise awareness among young children of the dangers and risks around the farm.

More than 100 amazing entries were made to the competition, giving Jessy – and the judges – a difficult task to select one overall winner, and three category champs too.

Teagasc farm safety specialist, Francis Bligh said:

“We were overwhelmed with the response to our competition and delighted to have received such high quality entries from all the children who entered.

“The judges and I had a difficult task to whittle down the entries to three category winners and one overall winner, all of which highlighted staying safe on Irish farms. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Each entrant will receive an official Jessy’s Farm Safety Champion certification and a goody pack from Teagasc along with runner-up prizes sponsored by Agrikids.

Overall winner

The overall winner is 11-year-old Isabelle Fogarty from Cashel, Co. Tipperary who submitted a colourful and creative four-in-one composition.

One of Isabelle’s messages was: ‘Don’t be daft, stay away from the PTO shaft’ and she was commended by the judges for highlighting this.

They said: “Unguarded parts in machinery like PTO shafts are one of the main causes of farm accidents and it is important that machinery being used is suitable for the task, and is properly maintained with all dangerous parts covered. All machinery should be serviced and maintained on a regular basis.”

She also included a drawing of a horse to highlight the dangers of blind spots; a striking ‘beware of the bull’ image; and an image highlighting hygiene and sanitation around the farmyard.

Winner – age 4-6 category

Evan Maloney from from Stradbally, Co. Laois won the 4-6 years’ category, with his picture that highlighted the dangers of blind spots when using machinery.

The judges said: “Up to 50% of fatalities in agriculture involve a farm vehicle, or machinery, and Evan did great to highlight this.”

Winner – age 7-9 category

In the 7-9 category, Cillian Murphy from Newport in Co. Mayo was the winner, for his unique board-game concept.

The board game allows a number of players to participate and learn about various on-farm dangers, while having fun.

Winner – age 10-12 category

With her striking image of an angry bull that is – thankfully – behind a fence, Aoife Gallagher from Gort, Co. Galway made some very clear farm-safety messages.

“About a quarter of non-fatal accidents on farms are animal related. Greatest risk accrues when animals are being moved, separated or released,” the judges commented.