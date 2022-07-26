Leading Irish organic producers are bidding to grow their export customer base at BIOFACH, a major food trade fair- devoted solely to organics – in Nuremberg, Germany.

The fair, which begins today (Tuesday, July 26) and runs until Friday, sees Irish organic producers exhibit on Bord Bia’s Ireland stand.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett is leading the Irish delegation, along with senior figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Bord Bia.

The trade fair is part of an organics-focussed trade mission to Germany, which will see the Irish team engaging with German retailers and government.

Seven Irish exporters of organic seafood, dairy, and meat are exhibiting on the Origin Green Ireland stand. They are: The Little Milk Company; Glenisk; Good Herdsmen; Irish Seaspray; The Irish Organic Salmon Co. (MOWI); Quinlan’s Fish; and Connemara Organic Seaweed Company.

BIOFACH attracts buyers from over 130 countries, with over 50,000 visitors expected over the three days. The Origin Green Ireland stand was officially opened today by Minister Hackett, during a tour to meet the Irish exhibitors.

In 2021, Bord Bia commissioned market research firm Zenith to conduct a study into the ‘Opportunities and barriers for Irish organic produce’. This study examined opportunities in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The cumulative organic market in these eight countries was valued at €27.7 billion in 2020, growing from €19.5 billion in 2015. Fruit and veg accounted for the largest share, at just over a third of total value, followed by dairy (19.3%) and eggs (11.4%), with beef, seafood and lamb all accounting for less than 10% share collectively.

Advertisement

However, beef was the fastest growing category, having grown by 8.7% annually since 2015. Across these markets, imported organic produce accounted for 18% of the total organic market in 2020.

Bord Bia says that it will undertake a project this autumn to quantify the volume of Irish organic produce available for both the domestic retail sector and for export within each food category, which will guide promotional activities in 2023.

Also in autumn, Bord Bia is set to present the results of a study into opportunities for Irish organic produce in the Nordic region, building on a similar study focusing on the German market in 2021.

Speaking from BIOFACH today, Minister Hackett said: “Right now is a pivotal time for the organic sector in Ireland. As we continue to grow organic output in Ireland, it is vital that we increase the market opportunities for organic Irish produce at home and abroad.

Today, along with my departmental colleagues and Bord Bia, we have back-to-back engagement with senior personnel across German government and industry to ensure we can maximise the benefits of attendance at BIOFACH,” the minister explained.

Michael Murphy, Bord Bia’s interim CEO, commented: “The strong Irish presence at this flagship organic event is valuable in building awareness of Ireland’s growing organic sector among key trade buyers.

“To support the long-term development of the Irish organic sector, Bord Bia will use this trade mission and our presence at BIOFACH to deepen commercial relationships and increase our understanding of the organic market in Germany,” he added.