People have been reminded that entries are still open for the 2022/23 RDS Irish Forestry and Woodlands awards, following an extension of the deadline to Wednesday, August 10, at 12:00pm.

The RDS has encouraged everyone who owns or is operating woodland to enter and said that “all woodlands, large or small, are of merit”.

The awards, which promote the economic, environmental and social benefits of forestry and farming, aim to recognise woodland owners who have adopted climate smart practices on their properties.

The awards offer a prize fund of €9,000, which is divided across three categories. The first is the Production Forestry Award, which recognises those using silvicultural management on their holding.

The Teagasc Farm Forestry Award is focused on rewarding farmers that have brought tree planting into their wider farming system to bring economic, social and environmental benefits.

The third award is the Community Woodlands Award which is open to community based groups, those who participate in the NeighbourWoods Scheme and privately-owned, public amenity forestry projects.

It is designed to encourage woodlands projects that involve communal ownership or management of forests that were established sustainably and in a way that has been beneficial to the local economy and environment.

Judges will have the opportunity to visit all of the short listed entries in the coming months and the winners will be announced at the 2023 RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry awards ceremony in the venue’s concert hall.

The winner in each category will take home a cheque for €2,000 as well as an RDS trophy, while the runners up will receive €1,000 and an RDS certificate of merit. Speaking about the competition, the RDS said:

“From magnificent historic woodlands, to innovative commercial forests, the awards reveal inspiring examples of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland.

“The RDS is proud to play its role in highlighting the best in Irish forest and woodland management and showcase the vast potential that forestry offers rural Ireland.”

Applications are made through forms which are available to download on the RDS website or via email at the relevant addresses.