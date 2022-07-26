Two firefighters have received minor injuries while attending the scene of a gorse wildfire in south Dublin.

In a post on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said that the firefighters were treated at the scene and transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The gorse fire at Mullins Hill in Killiney broke out yesterday (Monday, July 25).

Seven firefighting crews and pumps were tasked to the scene. Two Firefighters received minor injuries, they have been treated and transported to hospital by DFB ambulance.



Please remain to keep windows and doors closed if you are downwind of the fire. Road closures may continue in to the morning, please allow for that for your commute.

Two water tankers were deployed to supplement water supplies and an aerial drone was also used to help the operation.

A number of houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure by the fire service with the assistance of An Garda Síochána. Image: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Dublin Fire Brigade said that all residents are safe but has asked householders living downwind of the blaze to close windows and doors to keep smoke out of their home.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night tackling the blaze and are still working at the site this morning.

The fire service outlined that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Wicklow fire

Last week, fire crews in Co. Wicklow attended a large forest fire at Crone Woods in Enniskerry, a section of woodland in the north-east of the Wicklow mountains.

The alarm was raised at around 1:00a.m on Tuesday, July 19 and a fire crew from Bray was the first to respond to the incident.

They were joined by fire crews from Blessington and Greystones in an effort to tackle the blaze.

The Air Corps were also tasked to the scene to provide aerial firefighting support by dropping approximately 12,000L of water every hour on the blaze.

The fire was brought under control later that day.