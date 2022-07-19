Fire crews in Co. Wicklow are currently battling a forest fire at Crone Woods in Enniskerry, a section of woodland in the north-east of the Wicklow mountains.

The alarm was raised at around 1:00a.m this morning (July 19) and a fire crew from Bray was the first to respond to the incident. This is Crone Woods, County Wicklow, Ireland last night. Still burning this morning and awaiting water drops via helicopter, fire fighters tell me. 😥#Forestfire pic.twitter.com/RL2B7MA9CG— Dr. Cara Augustenborg (@CAugustenborg) July 19, 2022

They were soon joined by fire crews from Blessington and Greystones in an effort to tackle the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer for Wicklow, Aidan Dempsey, confirmed that the Air Corps have also been called to provide aerial firefighting support.

The Air Corps will be dropping approximately 12,000L of water every hour on the fire. Fire still burning in Crone Wood pic.twitter.com/gXtBvyZp4a— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) July 19, 2022

Coillte also have a helicopter on route from Galway, which was delayed due to fog, in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

The warm weather conditions of recent days is set to drop with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in seven counties today (July 19).

The national forecaster has said that there will be thunderstorm activity in the south and east of the country with localised heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in some areas.

The warning currently applies to counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork,; Tipperary; and Waterford.

The alert, which came into force at 9:30a.m, is set to remain in place until 9:00p.m today.