Carbery Group has announced an increase in price for June milk supplies, as well as an increase in the price paid to farmers on fixed milk-price contracts.

The manufacturer of specialty and nutritional dairy ingredients upped the price per litre of milk by 2c.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops — Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird — this will result in an average price for June of 55c/L, inclusive of VAT and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count bonus.

Fixed-contract supplies

The board of Carbery also agreed an increase of 2c/L for June to suppliers on fixed milk-price contracts.

This is in addition to the one-off payment made in May of 5c/L to fixed-milk suppliers, based on their annual volume.

A spokesperson for Carbery confirmed that the increase in milk price and the payment to fixed-milk suppliers are in response to the continuing strength of dairy markets, as global supply remains muted.

Glanbia increase

This morning (July 19) Glanbia also announced an increase in its milk price for June supplies.

The co-op’s milk suppliers will be paid a total of 55.08c/L, including VAT, at constituents of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 3c/L on the milk price for May.

The price consists of: