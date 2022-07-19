Temperatures crossed 30° in many parts of the country yesterday (Monday, July 18) and are expected to remain above the high-teens and low-twenties throughout the week, during which time cattle drinking-water systems could come under pressure.

Hot and dry spells can strain water systems so it is particularly essential to regularly check that water is available to livestock during these periods.

With this in mind, Teagasc drystock advisor Niall Kerins has outlined water requirements for beef cattle.

Water requirements

Water requirements vary depending on an animal’s diet, liveweight and the weather.

Daily liveweight gain for beef cattle on a high dry-matter finishing diet can be significantly reduced where water supply is not adequate.

Water requirements for beef cattle increases as liveweight gain increases too.

Cattle can drink up to 15L of water/day per 100kg of liveweight. However, this can increase significantly in warm weather conditions.

The table below gives further information on daily water requirements. Liveweight Water requirement/day 100kg 15L 200kg 30L 300kg 45L 400kg 60L 500kg 75L Source: Teagasc

Kerins also noted that the size of the water trough is a critical factor to consider when larger groups of cattle are grazing together.

In larger herds, a second water trough/paddock may be needed to meet demand.

The table below outlines water trough size depending on herd size. As a guide, a suckler cow is 1LU and an animal 0-2 years can be classified as 0.6LU. Herd size Water trough required 50LU 75 gallon trough 100LU 150 gallon trough 150LU 225 gallon trough 200LU 300 gallon trough

In hot and dry conditions, livestock cannot afford to be without water for a prolonged period of time so keeping a close eye on water infrastructure is essential.

Keeping an inventory of spare drinker fittings is advisable where drinkers may have to be fixed during evenings or at weekends too.