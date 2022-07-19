Temperatures crossed 30° in many parts of the country yesterday (Monday, July 18) and are expected to remain above the high-teens and low-twenties throughout the week, during which time cattle drinking-water systems could come under pressure.

Hot and dry spells can strain water systems so it is particularly essential to regularly check that water is available to livestock during these periods.

With this in mind, Teagasc drystock advisor Niall Kerins has outlined water requirements for beef cattle.

Water requirements

Water requirements vary depending on an animal’s diet, liveweight and the weather.

Daily liveweight gain for beef cattle on a high dry-matter finishing diet can be significantly reduced where water supply is not adequate.

Water requirements for beef cattle increases as liveweight gain increases too.

Cattle can drink up to 15L of water/day per 100kg of liveweight. However, this can increase significantly in warm weather conditions.

The table below gives further information on daily water requirements.

LiveweightWater requirement/day
100kg15L
200kg30L
300kg45L
400kg60L
500kg75L
Source: Teagasc

Kerins also noted that the size of the water trough is a critical factor to consider when larger groups of cattle are grazing together.

In larger herds, a second water trough/paddock may be needed to meet demand.

The table below outlines water trough size depending on herd size. As a guide, a suckler cow is 1LU and an animal 0-2 years can be classified as 0.6LU.

Herd sizeWater trough required
50LU75 gallon trough
100LU150 gallon trough
150LU225 gallon trough
200LU300 gallon trough

In hot and dry conditions, livestock cannot afford to be without water for a prolonged period of time so keeping a close eye on water infrastructure is essential.

Keeping an inventory of spare drinker fittings is advisable where drinkers may have to be fixed during evenings or at weekends too.

