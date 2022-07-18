This week’s episode of Farmland, filmed at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown Racecourse, features discussion on some of the main challenges facing the industry as well as the event’s highlights, such as New Holland’s methane-powered tractor.

In the programme, which will be broadcast tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) at 7:00p.m, FTMTA president Diarmuid Claridge discusses the challenges the industry is experiencing including a ‘components crisis’.

Claridge explains that supply chain issues, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, mean that delivery times are delayed and costs have increased.

However, he also points out that significant research and development has taken place to bring farmers a more advanced, efficient machine for the price they pay.

Later in the programme, area sales manager for New Holland, Liam Hayde, speaks to Agriland editor Stella Meehan, about the brand’s new, 100% methane-powered tractor, which is the first of its kind worldwide. Agriland editor Stella Meehan and FTMTA president Diarmuid Claridge

Hayde outlines the development of the tractor, a modified T6 180, which began in 2013, explaining that it is now past the concept stage and available on farm.

Looking to the future, Hayde outlines that he believes methane-powered machinery like New Holland’s tractor will become widespread, as the development of biomethane-producing infrastructure, such as anaerobic digestors is accelerated.

Hayde also touches on the challenges around the rising costs and tough supply of components in the manufacturing industry, but urges those considering a purchase to be patient.

He explains that many brands will help farmers find a product to “keep them going” until their preferred option is available, and urges them to speak to their dealer.

The episode and podcast of Farmland will be avilable at 7:00p.m tomorrow on the Agriland platform.

