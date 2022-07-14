The second day of the FTMTA’s annual machinery show takes place today at Punchestown, where many brands are taking the chance to show off the new products they have recently brought to market.

There are more than 100 exhibitors at this year’s show, which hasn’t been held since 2019. During that gap, many of the brands have updated their models or developed entirely new machines, which are on display today (July 14).

Agriland visited the stalls of some of the companies showing off their products to find out what they’ve brought this year and what they are most excited to display.

Kubota, which has a large stall at the show, have brought their entire range of professional ground-care machinery, agricultural machinery and construction equipment. General manager Henry Bredin outlined what else people can see at the stall:

“We’ve got a completely new product as well in our M6002 range. This is a completely new tractor from the ground up, which is really aimed at the European market.

“It plugged a gap in our range, so we’ve now got entry, basic and value tractors and now we’ve got the premium offerings as well.

Innovation has been key for many of the companies over the past couple of years and there are a number of exhibitors showing off their more progressive machinery, including Farmec. Sales director Gary Daly told Agriland what’s on offer:

“We’ve got a lot of new innovations including a new P100 drill from Sulky, that can sow up to three different products at three different rates at the same time.

“The things we’re really focusing on are the Sulky X-40 Econov section control machine and our SIP wide area tethers which can go up to 13 and 15 metres.”

Advertisement

Also at the show are machinery importers and distributors Kellys of Borris, who were showing two of their dominant brands Claas and Horsch, a tillage machinery brand from Germany. Maurice Kelly explained what Horsch products are on display.

“We have a range of cultivators here, we have our new Joker cultivator here at the stand. We also have a selection of drills, we do the whole range from three metres up to 12 metres.

“We also have a range of sprayers which have proved very popular and we have a new mounted sprayer that’s coming out later this year.”

The show continues until 6:00p.m this evening at the Punchestown Event Centre in Co. Kildare.