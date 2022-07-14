Met Éireann has issued a high temperature advisory for the entire country ahead of “hot spell” in the coming days.

The national forecaster said that day time temperatures “will widely reach the high twenties” on Sunday and into the early days of next week.

Met Éireann added that in some locations the mercury could possibly exceed 30°.

The advisory stated that it will also remain “uncomfortably warm” at night, particularly on Monday (July 18).

Met Éireann forecast

The forecaster said that Saturday will be dry with sunny spells, ahead of cloud building bringing isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.

There will be light south to southeast breezes and highest temperatures of 20-25°.

It will become dry and clear on Saturday night with temperatures staying around 12-15° in light winds.

Advertisement

On Sunday, there will be long sunny spells and it will feel “very warm” in temperatures of 22-27° in light breezes. Overnight temperatures will stay above 13-16°.

Staying mostly dry and sunny on Monday with temperatures climbing to 26-29°, with 30-31° possible in some parts. There will be light south to southeast winds.

Met Éireann said that the high temperatures are expected to remain for Tuesday with current indications forecasting showers from Tuesday night, bringing the hot spell to an end.

As the temperatures climb, farmers have been reminded to check that water supplies are working correctly ahead of putting animals into fields.

A dairy cow’s water intake can increase by 30-50% in periods of high temperatures. A cow’s water consumption usually ranges from 60-80L/day.

However, with the current temperatures, water consumption could be over 90L/cow/day.