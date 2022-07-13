The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) annual show kicked off today (July 13), at Punchestown Event Centre in Naas, Co. Kildare.

It is the first time the show has been held in person since 2019, due to the pandemic. More than 100 exhibitors began showing their various ranges of machinery, many of which have brought new products to market since the last time they took part.

Agriland spoke to a number of the companies at their display stands, to get a sense of what they were eager to show off and who they were excited to meet.

At the event was Conlon Oils who are raffling off a Massey 135 at their display to raise money for the restoration of Moone Church. Visitors were able to purchase tickets at the stand for the draw, which will take place on September 25, at the Castledermot thrashing.

Many of the exhibitors outlined how important events such as the FTMTA show are for their business and said that being face to face with customers is key. Michael Clyne from Clyne’s Spraying Technology said that he is delighted to be back:

“I certainly believe that shows such as the FTMTA gain an awful lot of traction because it’s very important to have your presence there.

“People like to see things, to relate back that they saw you at the show and it gives them confidence as well as everything else.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Agriland spoke to representatives from Claas, Cross Agricultural Engineering, Valtra Tractors and Malone Farm Machinery for a more in depth sense of what machines they’re showing at this year’s event.

Tomorrow (July 14), will be the second and final day of the show, it takes place at Punchestown racecourse and tickets can be purchased online or at the venue.