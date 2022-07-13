Teagasc has said that feed stock levels on farms are currently “positive overall”, but added there is scope for additional fodder supplies to be secured.

Head of drystock knowledge transfer with Teagasc, Pearse Kelly told the fourth meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee today (Wednesday, July 13) that on average both dairy and drystock farms are in “pretty good shape” with fodder.

525 farmers took part in the Teagasc fodder survey over the past fortnight with the figures, including projected second cut yields.

The survey results, outlined in the table below, show a variation between regions and individual farmers.

One in eight farms short of planned winter feed demand, which Kelly stated was similar to other years. Image Source: Teagasc

Kelly noted that feed stocks on drystock and dairy farms are “positive” overall with 119% of demand on average secured.

However, he said that farms in midlands/north east region were “cutting it tight”. On average, dairy farms in the region currently have no fodder reserve.

22% of drystock farms in the region reported a deficit of more than 10%, while 11% are currently over 20% short.

Around a fifth of dairy farms in the south east and the midlands/north east regions are short more than 10% of their planned fodder demand, with 12% more than 20% short.

Drystock farmers in the north west were reported to be in a “good position overall”.

Fodder reserves

Kelly encouraged all farmers to build a buffer of up to 20% into their fodder budgets to guard against adverse weather conditions.

Kelly outlined that there is scope for additional fodder supplies to be secured in the coming weeks with planned second cuts.

He said that nitrogen (N) use to date this year is back by around 20kg N/ha compared to 2021.

There has been 200kg less grass grown so far in 2022 compared to last year.

The head of drystock knowledge transfer with Teagasc also offered the following advice for those with dry farms: