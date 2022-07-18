The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) as heavy rain is forecast.

Met Éireann has advised of possible scattered outbreaks of isolated heavy rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon in the east and north of the country.

While the national forecaster is also advising that it will be drier with clear spells to the west, there still may be a few isolated light showers.

RSA road safety warning

The RSA is advising that when driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded that:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads, so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, four seconds at a minimum (use the two-second rule and repeat it twice);

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility;

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, horses and riders, and motorcyclists as they may need to avoid area on the road,

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100km/hr and 120km/hr;

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm;

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

Potential flooding from heavy rain

The RSA also said that with added risks posed by wet or flooded roads, road users are advised that if the road ahead is flooded, choose another route and do not attempt to drive through it.

Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think, according to the authority.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

The RSA has also warned road users to watch out for washed-out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

Advice to pedestrians and cyclists includes:

Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths;

If cyclists need to move out to avoid a flooded area on the road please signal to oncoming traffic before you do so.

Hazardous road conditions

During a prolonged dry spell, a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on the road. When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous, according to the RSA.

The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.

Drivers and motorcycle riders can get caught out with this change in road conditions so the advice is to slow down and increase braking distance.