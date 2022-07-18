Ireland’s exports of food and live animals increased by €285 million to €1,302 million in May 2022 compared with May 2021, an increase of 28%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It published details, today, of goods exported and imported in May 2022.

Generally, exports of agricultural produce increased from €774 million in May 2021 to €988 million in May 2022.

These exports went to: Great Britain and Northern Ireland – €359 million; Europe – €403 million; US – €62 million; and rest of the world – €165 million.

Forestry and fishing exports also experienced an increase from €80 million in May 2021 to 107 million in May this year, according to the CSO.

The majority of these exports – €42 million – went to the Europe; at €38 million, Great Britain and Northern Ireland came second; and €23 million went to the rest of the world.

Fertiliser, petrol, and gas

Imports of fertilisers (other than crude fertilisers and minerals) increased from €33 million to €99 million in 12 months from May 2021 to May 2022.

Petroleum, petroleum products, and related materials made a huge jump from €292 million to €706 million in 12 months to May 2022.

Imports of gas (natural and manufactured) rocketed from €77 million in May 2021 to €277 million 12 months later.

Exports and imports – agriculture

Exports of dairy products and eggs increased from €287 million last May to €402 million; vegetables and fruit were valued at 34 million this May, a drop of €4 million from May 2021’s figure; feeding stuff for animals increased by €11 million from €36 million to €47 million.

Meat and meat preparations exports jumped to €395 million in May 2022, compared to €317 million in the same month in 2021.

On the imports side, live animals and food were valued at €608 million in May 2021, but 12 months later, in May 2022, that value had risen to €794 million.

Imports of dairy products and eggs in May 2022 jumped from €63 million in May 2021 to €84 million in May 2022; vegetable and fruit imports increased from €104 million to €123 million in 12 months to May 2022; imports of feeding stuff for animals jumped from €92 million to €155 million.

Meat and meat preparations imports rose by €23 million to €99 million in 12 months to May 2022.

Other imports

Imports of machinery specialised for particular industries increased by €556 million (+366%) to €707 million.

Imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related products increased by €591 million, up 142%, to €1,007 million in May 2022 compared with May 2021.

Imports of organic chemicals increased by €870 million, up 71%, to €2,093 million, representing 16% of total imports in May 2022.

