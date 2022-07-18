Opposition from the agriculture sector is delaying the publication of the sectoral emissions ceilings, according to the Social Democrats.

The party’s climate spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore said that the failure of the government to publish the ceilings is “deeply concerning”,

“The unprecedented heatwave and raging wildfires across Europe this week have underscored the catastrophic impact of climate change – and why it is so important to act now to limit its negative effects,” the Wicklow TD stated.

Emissions

“The carbon budget – which provided for a ceiling of 295 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the period 2021 to 2025 – was approved by both Houses of the Oireachtas on April 6,” she said.

“The next step, the creation of sectoral emissions ceilings, was supposed to be agreed by the end of June.

“The deadline for its publication was then changed to mid-July. Now we are told by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that the deadline has again been pushed out – to the end of this month.

“It is clear that fierce opposition to proposed emissions ceilings in agriculture is postponing the publication of these legally binding emissions ceilings,” Whitmore claimed.

“The government is apparently unwilling to demand that every sector – including agriculture – play its part. This is hugely concerning.

Advertisement

“This plan, whenever it is published, will initially cover the period to 2025 – and we are already hopelessly behind on our targets.

“Last year, our emissions went up by 6%, when they were supposed to decrease by 4.5%.

“The longer the government delays publishing this plan, the more onerous the task will be for every sector to achieve its legally-binding targets.

“The government must stop its dithering and delay and publish the sectoral emissions ceilings before any more time is lost,” Whitmore concluded.

An emissions reduction target will be set for the farming sector which will be somewhere between 22% and 30%, relative to emissions in 2018.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has claimed that a target of 22% is the “absolute maximum” the sector can bear.