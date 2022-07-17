The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has been called out by a farm organisation for making comments which are “at odds” with government commitments around a reduction in the national herd.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said Minister Ryan made comments during an interview on Virgin Media this week that indicated “his real objective is to reduce cow numbers in Ireland to appease those with an anti-animal farming agenda, within his own party”.

Minister Ryan appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (July 12), where he was questioned on whether or not he believes there should be a cut in cow numbers.

Speaking on the show, the green party minister said that he believes anaerobic digestion could be part of the solution to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, however, development of this would require the re-allocation of grassland.

“One of the ways we can create new income for farmers is through using anaerobic digestion so that some of the grass we’re currently giving to cattle, goes instead to create our own gas, so we don’t have to buy imported gas.

“We won’t have as many cattle but we will have greater income. And that’s the sort of choices that I think we need to make,” the minister said.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said that these comments go against previous commitments from both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste that the government would not be seeking any reduction in Irish cattle numbers. He said:

“Since 1999, the number of cars in Ireland has increased by 75%, the number of plane journeys has increased by over 150% while the number of cattle has more or less stayed the same. Yet, the minister wants fewer cows.

“The average cattle herd in Ireland is less than 80 animals but the minister wants these farmers to cut back on their production from which they derive their income.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the minister’s mention of anaerobic digestion, Cullinan said “the government have done nothing to make this feasible at farm level”.

“In any event it will take years to put such infrastructure in place and it’s unclear that it would improve incomes for farmers,” he added.

Cullinan said that farmers will be impacted by climate change mitigation measures in other sectors such as energy and transport, yet at the same time, they are also being asked to take a direct hit on their incomes.

Minister Ryan also discussed measures that must be taken in other emission heavy areas such as transport and energy within the interview. Speaking about this, Cullinan said that farmers will be impacted by these climate change mitigation measures the same as other people, but then they are expected to take a direct hit on their income as well.

“Rather than looking to developments in technology that are showing promising results, the minister is playing to his own gallery by proposing to reduce cattle numbers without any concrete alternatives for farmers,” he said.

Cullinan stated the government cannot force through sectoral emission ceilings without complying with requirements in their own legislation. These requirements include undertaking an economic and social impact assessment of the effect of a sectoral ceiling; how the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane are to reflected; and the risk of carbon leakage.

“The government, including Minister Ryan, would be derelict in their duty if these issues are not given due regard as required in the act,” Cullinan concluded.